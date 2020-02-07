Over-The-Air Software Update Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2026

Internet of things (IoT) is the internetworking of electronic devices, vehicles, buildings and other items through connected devices or smart devices. With the boom in IoT, the number and types of smart devices are growing and same is the case with software in these devices. Successively, there is increasing need for a way to distantly able to manage these devices.

Over-the-air (OTA) is a standard for the communication and downloading of application related instruction in a wireless communication system. The wireless delivery of new software or data to the devices be it mobile, tablets or others without requiring a physical access to the device can be termed as over-the-air software update. While smartphones and laptops are quite common for remote over-the-air software updates other industries such as automotive and healthcare will eventually play a prime role providing opportunity for over-the-air software update market. To support over-the-air software update, automobile manufacturers ought to have a backend software management solution. The control that can restrict the over-the-air software update to Wi-Fi or require the vehicle to be parked before updating or so on.

Global Over-the-Air Software Update Market: Drivers

Over-the-air software updates have significant economic advantages owing to the large cost saving compared to the existing manual approaches. Automakers can drastically reduce the cost of updating vehicle software in order to improve functionality or to fix issues. They can address consumer demands for the latest cloud-based services, voice recognition, navigation, maps and other services, which is now updated through service appointments. The above mentioned factors are attracting the automakers to enhance their customer experience by adopting over-the-air software update technology driving the global over-the-air software update market.

Global Over-the-Air Software Update Market: Restraints

Cyber-security is the prime reason that act as a challenge for the key player that provide over-the-air software update decelerating the growth of over-the-air software update market. Few other challenges include code size of the microcontroller based application, robustness, bandwidth needs to be appropriate for the boot-loader to function appropriately and version management which act as a barrier for the key players to adopt new innovation impacting negatively the global over-the-air software update market.

Global Over-the-Air Software Update Market: Segmentation

Global over-the-air software update market can be segmented on the basis of over-the-air software type, end-user vertical and region. On the basis of over-the-air software type, the global over-the-air software update market can be segmented into maps software over-the-air (SOTA), apps software over-the-air, infotainment software over-the-air and others. Maps software over-the-air updates the navigation maps via the telematics systems. Apps software over-the-air updates are embedded applications or featured software while, infotainment software over-the-air updatesarea combination of information and entertainment.

On the basis of end-use vertical, the global over-the-air software update market can be segmented into automobile industry, gaming industry, media and entertainment industry and others.

Regionally, the global over-the-air software update market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Global Over-the-Air Software Update Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Western Europe are regionally having the prime client base who have already accepted this new innovation owing to the greater share regionally in global over-the-air software update market. APEJ and Japan are the regions which have potential for global over-the-air software update market due to the growing income of the population and many end-user verticals setting up their production facilities in these regions.

Global Over-the-Air Software Update Market: Competition Landscape

Key players of the global over-the-air software update market include Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L., Harman International, WindRiver, Movimento, Aricent Inc., Autonet Mobile, Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. and Advanced Telematic Systems GmbH, Zeeis Technologies and Gemalto NV