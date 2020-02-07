Palletizing Robots Market is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 14.8% during 2017 – 2022

Palletizing robots are a kind of equipment that help in the automatic compiling of various kinds of products on a pallet. Pallet wrapping functions are an important part of the workflow at the end of the packaging line, before the product gets transported and distributed to different places. Due to the advancements in the field of robotics, more advanced forms of palletizing robots have emerged, that can lift heavy weights and can even lift products from a greater height due to their long arms. Also, hybrid palletizing robots have been developed, that have a simple user interface and can be operated easily, besides being cost effective and efficient to use. Such kind of hybrid palletizing robots can even handle complex tasks like the handling of delicate products. With the ongoing technological innovations in this field, palletizing robots that can operate at increased speeds and deliver high quality work.

The global palletizing robots market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 1,500 Mn in the year 2022 and display a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Palletizing Robots Market

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the bag palletizing segment is slated to touch a value of more than US$ 600 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The bag palletizing segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the machine type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the pharmaceutical segment will reach a value of about US$ 96 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment is forecasted to account for more than one-tenth of the total revenue share of the end use type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the consumer products segment is slated to reach a value of about US$ 350 Mn in 2022. The consumer products segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the consumer products segment.

Future Market Insights forecasts the China palletizing robots market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 16% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the palletizing robots market like KUKA AG, DAN-Palletiser AS, ABB Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Brenton, LLC, Fanuc Corporation, Remtec Automation, LLC, YASKAWA Electric Corporation and Krones AG.