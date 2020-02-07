Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2016-2026

Kiosk is a terminal which allows entry and display of information through a computer. Kiosks include specialized software and hardware intended within a public exhibit that offers access to information and applications for education, commerce, communication and entertainment. The patient self-service kiosks are available at hospitals, clinics, medical centers which permit patients to do daily activities such as check-in for their booked appointments, update their personal demographics and to cut-down the time required to interact with a registration clerk. Kiosks allow patients to make co-pay and to collect their payment. The patient kiosks are deployed by hospitals into ambulatory and emergency departments. The patient self-service kiosks offer benefits such as improvements in data quality, decrease in workload, steadiness in registration procedures and improvement in patient experience. Due to a cut-down in the patients’ waiting time and increase in patient’s experience, the patient self-service kiosks market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market: Drivers and Restraints

The drivers of the patient self-service kiosks market are enhanced patient experiences, improved patient services, improved marketing activities like product advertisement & promotion and consumer behavior analysis, and enhanced efficiency of kiosks.

Some restraints which are hindering the growth of patient self-service kiosks market are, high initial cost of the interactive kiosk, time to time maintenance of the interactive kiosk, government regulations in its installation, and rising cybercrime as well as security issues.

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market: Segmentation

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market, by Product type

Freestanding kiosks

Wall-mounted kiosks

Countertop kiosks

Mobile kiosks

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market, by Component

Data entry

Touchscreens

Barcode readers (QR, 1 and 2 D barcode readers)

Keyboard and Trackball

Electronic number pad

Audio speakers

Electronic signature pad

Printer

Point-Of-Sales (POS)

Laser printers

Kiosk thermal printers

Cash transaction components

Debit and Credit Card readers

Cash acceptors and recyclers (Bill and Coin)

Magnetic stripe and Chip (EMV)/Optical card scanner

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2304

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Centres

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market, by Applications

Patient self-check-in

New-patient registration

Way finding assistance

Hospital directory

Update and verification of patient demographics

Multiple language support

Prescription refill ordering

Collection of co-payments and outstanding balances

Other Applications (Consent forms, Facility directions, Visitor management, Alert notification, Basic screening/patient questionnaire, Patient satisfaction surveys, Confirmation of reason for visit, Future appointment scheduling, Patient checkout)

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market: Overview

Globally, the patient self-service kiosks market is gaining popularity and establishing an innovative electronic system for marketing of products and services.

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market: Regional Outlook

A region level segmentation is completed for patient self-service kiosks market that covers

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Globally, the APEJ region is expected to lead in the patient self-service kiosks market in terms of value due to rising popularity and adoption of patient self-service kiosks in various industries, followed by North America and Western Europe.

Patient Self-Service Kiosks Market: Key players

The prominent players operating in patient self-service kiosks market are, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Corp., Clearwave Corporation, PFU-Fujitsu, SlabbKiosks, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd., NCR Corp., Meridian Kiosks LLC and Wincor Nixdorf Ag.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2304