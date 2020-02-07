Quinoa Seed Extract Market : Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2028

Market Outlook of Quinoa Seed Extract:

Personal care are the consumer products which are mainly used in beautification and personal hygiene. Personal care is further classified as cosmetics and personal hygiene. There different products which come under the personal care such as cotton swabs, colognes, cleansing pads, deodorant, makeup products, facial cleanser, body butter, shaving cream, razors, toothpaste, wet wipes, shampoos, soaps, creams, moisturizers and other personal care products. There are two types of personal care products organic and conventional. The organic conventional products comprises of natural extracts from plants, grains, and others. Quinoa seed extract is a type of natural extract decreases sebum production and helps to treat acne. Quinoa seed extract can also help to reduce spots and pigmentation. Quinoa seed extract contains lysine and riboflavin which aid the production of collagen and elastin and it helps to firm and tone skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Quinoa seed extract works to rejuvenate skin giving soft, smooth and supple skin. Quinoa seed extract contains Vitamin E which nourishes skin, hair and scalps. It helps to repair hair, reduce split ends and promote the growth of healthy hair.

The Benefits of Quinoa Seed Extract:

Quinoa seeds are emerging as the ultimate source of protein for vegans due to their easy digestibility. Protein content in quinoa stands at around 14% to 18%, which is higher than that of rice, maize, wheat, and oats. Therefore, quinoa seeds have emerged as effective alternative to rice for vegetarians. Rise in demand for alternative sources of protein is expected to drive the demand for quinoa seeds during the forecast period. Additionally, quinoa seeds can be a good substitutes for animal based protein. Quinoa seed extract is predominantly used in the cosmetics and personal care products. Quinoa seed extract possess emollient and conditioning properties when applied to the skin. Quinoa seed extract is particularly recommended for the treatment of irritated or sensitive skin conditions. Quinoa seed extract possess as a conditioning agent, nourishing agent, restructuring replenishing agents, tensing effect agents, anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing agent, antioxidant, hair growth promoters, anti-hair loss agent and other properties. Quinoa seed extract is used as an effective skincare and hair care agent. Quinoa seed extract is non-reactive to the skin as it lacks gluten, which does not cause any irritation to the skin unlike other grains. In the upcoming years, the potential of the quinoa seed extract market will increase for its various properties.

Global Quinoa Seed Extract Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global quinoa seed extract market identified across the value chain includes Alter Eco, COMRURAL XXI, Irupana Andean Organic Food, The British Quinoa Company, Northern Quinoa, Ancient Harvest, Highland Farm Foods, Andean Valley, Andean Naturals, Quinoa Foods Company, Industrial and Technological Complex Yanapasiñani SRL (CITY SRL), Big Oz, Arrowhead Mills, Temple Spa, The Environmental Working Group, The Good Scents Company, Centerchem Inc.,SpecialChem, Quinoabol among other quinoa seed extract players.

Opportunities for Participants in the Quinoa seed extract Market:

The market potential for the quinoa seed extract market is expected to grow, owing to the health benefits of the quinoa seed extract. The existing consumer awareness of quinoa seed extract serves as an opportunity for the market participants of quinoa seed extract. The new market participants of quinoa seed extract can catch hold of the strategies used by the existing market participants in order to produce quinoa seed extract.