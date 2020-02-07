Scale-out NAS Market Size, Share and Growth 2019 to 2025

Global Scale-out NAS Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Scale-out NAS Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

In 2018, the global Scale-out NAS market size was 10100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the report

Report includes Top leading companies are: Dell, HPE, Nasuni, Netapp, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Panasas, Pure Storage, Tintri, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Quantum

Global Scale-out NAS Market, By Type

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

Global Scale-out NAS Market, By Application

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

Global Scale-out NAS Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

The objectives of the report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Scale-out NAS market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2025.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Key Target Audience For Scale-out NAS Market

Scale-out NAS Software Vendors

Scale-out NAS Service Providers

Application Design and Development Service Providers

System Integrators/Migration Service Providers

Consultancy Firms/Advisory Firms

Training and Education Service Providers

Data Integration Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scale-out NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

