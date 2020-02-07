Scale-out NAS Market Size, Share and Growth 2019 to 2025
Global Scale-out NAS Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025
The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Scale-out NAS Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.
In 2018, the global Scale-out NAS market size was 10100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the report
Report includes Top leading companies are: Dell, HPE, Nasuni, Netapp, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Panasas, Pure Storage, Tintri, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Quantum
Global Scale-out NAS Market, By Type
File Storage
Block Storage
Object Storage
Global Scale-out NAS Market, By Application
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer Goods & Retail
IT & Telecom
Energy
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Education & Academics
Global Scale-out NAS Market Segmentation by Region:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America
The objectives of the report
-Determining and projecting the size of the Scale-out NAS market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2025.
-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.
-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.
Key Target Audience For Scale-out NAS Market
- Scale-out NAS Software Vendors
- Scale-out NAS Service Providers
- Application Design and Development Service Providers
- System Integrators/Migration Service Providers
- Consultancy Firms/Advisory Firms
- Training and Education Service Providers
- Data Integration Service Providers
- Managed Service Providers
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Scale-out NAS are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
