Textile Printing Inks Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

The global Textile Printing Inks market is valued at 610 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2025.

Textile Printing Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

There are many manufactures of the Textile printing inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 11% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industry’s development.

The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of Textile printing inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Textile printing inks product.

Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese textile printing inks industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Textile Printing Inks market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Textile Printing Inks Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical

Reactive Dye Inks, Acidic Ink, Paint Ink, Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Clothing Industry, Textile Industry, Others

