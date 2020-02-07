Topotecan Hydrochloride Market 2019 Examines in Latest Research Report

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-6-2019] The Global Topotecan Hydrochloride Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Topotecan Hydrochloride market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Topotecan Hydrochloride market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Topotecan Hydrochloride Market such as Ark Pharm, Wilshire Technologies, ChemFaces, Boc Sciences, CAYMAN CHEMICAL. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Topotecan Hydrochloride is the hydrochloride salt of a semisynthetic derivative of camptothecin with antineoplastic activity. During the S phase of the cell cycle, topotecan selectively stabilizes topoisomerase I-DNA covalent complexes, inhibiting religation of topoisomerase I-mediated single-strand DNA breaks and producing potentially lethal double-strand DNA breaks when complexes are encountered by the DNA replication machinery. Camptothecin is a cytotoxic quinoline-based alkaloid extracted from the Asian tree Camptotheca acuminata.

Topotecan Hydrochloride is used in many places including research, pharmaceutical and other places. Survey results showed that 28.28% of the Topotecan Hydrochloride market is for capsule, 71.72% is for injection in 2015.

The average price of Topotecan Hydrochloride will decreased with the decreasing price of raw materials like in the future.

Segment by Type

Purity >98%

Purity ≤98%

Segment by Application

Injection

Capsule

