(2019-2025) Smart Glass Market: – Frontiers, View, SAGE Electrochromics, Hitachi Chemicals, Asahi Glass Company, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Schott Corporation, RavenBrick, Essex Safety Glass

Smart glass controls the transmission properties of light by alterations in heat and voltage. Various types of smart glass include thermochromic, electrochromic, photochromic, suspended particle device (SPD), polymer disperse liquid crystal (PDLC), micro-blinds, and nanocrystal glass. These glasses are majorly used in construction industry in the form of electrochromic windows.



The global smart glass market is segmented based on technology, end-user industry, and geography. According to technology, the smart glass market is categorized into thermochromic, photochromic, electrochromic, suspended particle device (SPD), polymer disperse liquid crystal (PDLC), and others (micro-blinds and nanocrystal glass). On the basis of end-user industry, the smart glass market is classified into transportation, construction, power generation, and others including display glasses at museum artwork exposition and sunglasses.

The global Smart Glass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Frontiers

View

SAGE Electrochromics

Hitachi Chemicals

Asahi Glass Company

Smartglass International

Polytronix

Schott Corporation

RavenBrick

Pleotint

Gentex Corp.

Active Glass Technologies PLC

Essex Safety Glass

InvisiShade

Nippon Sheet Glass

Domoticware

GlasNovations

Guardian Industries



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Glass Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Glass

1.2 Smart Glass Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Glass Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermochromic

1.2.3 Photochromic

1.2.4 Electrochromic

1.2.5 Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

1.2.6 Polymer Disperse Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

1.2.7 Others

2 Global Smart Glass Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Glass Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Glass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Glass Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Glass Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Glass Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Glass Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Glass Consumption by Regions

5 Global Smart Glass Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

…



