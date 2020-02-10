(2019-2025) Solar Powered Pumps Market: – SunEdison, Lorentz, Grundfos, Bright Solar, USL, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd, Shakti Pumps, CRI Pumps

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Solar Powered Pumps market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Powered Pumps.

SunEdison

Lorentz

Grundfos

Bright Solar

USL

TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd

Shakti Pumps

CRI Pumps

Surface Suction

Submersible Segment

Floating Segment

Agriculture Industry

Water Management Industry



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Powered Pumps Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Surface Suction

1.4.3 Submersible Segment

1.4.4 Floating Segment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Market Size

2.1.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Production 2013-2025

2.2 Solar Powered Pumps Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solar Powered Pumps Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solar Powered Pumps Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solar Powered Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Powered Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers

4 Solar Powered Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solar Powered Pumps Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Solar Powered Pumps Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Solar Powered Pumps Production

4.2.2 United States Solar Powered Pumps Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Solar Powered Pumps Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Production

4.3.2 Europe Solar Powered Pumps Revenue

