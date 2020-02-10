Additive Manufacturing Market Expected Growth XX% by 2025: Leading Companies are 3D Systems Corporation, 3T RPD® Ltd, Arcam AB, Biomedical Modeling Inc, EnvisionTEC, fcubic, EOS Systems, Integer Holdings Corporation

The key players of the Additive Manufacturing market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Additive Manufacturing market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

The report also contains all the CAGR levels for the base year 2017 historic year 2016 and forecast years 2018-2025 for the Additive Manufacturing market.

The Global Additive Manufacturing Market accounted to USD 3,065.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Additive manufacturing is also called as 3D (three dimensional) printing, and it is utilized for the creation of 3D objects. The 3-D object is created using computer, to create the object, additive processes are used. The 3D objects can be modified as per the industry requirement. The numerous industries which include 3-D object are healthcare, automotive, education, government, research, defense, aerospace, consumer products and industrial.

Major Market Competitors: Global Additive Manufacturing Market

Some of the major players operating in global additive manufacturing market are 3D Systems, Inc., 3T RPD Ltd., Arcam AB, Biomedical Modeling Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., fcubic ab, EOS Systems, Integer Holdings Corporation, GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, Surgival, SLM Solutions, Xilloc Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Renishaw plc, Stratasys Ltd., and Morris Technology, Materialise, Lima Corporate among others.

Major Market Drivers:

New & upgraded technologies

Fast product development at a low cost

Regulatory Hurdles in Many Countries

Rising of Global Additives Manufacturing Market

Developing research & development

Competitive Analysis:

The global additive manufacturing market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of additive manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By technology:- Powder bed fusion, directed energy deposition, binder jetting, and sheet lamination.

On the basis of materials:- Homogeneous materials, and heterogeneous materials.

Homogeneous materials sub-segment:- Polymers, metals, ceramics, and natural materials.

Heterogeneous materials further sub-segment:- Polymeric matrix, metallic matrix, and multiple materials.

On the basis of products:- Surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering.

On the basis of end-users:- Automotive manufacturing, consumer products, government/military, architecture, healthcare, academic institutions, dental, and others.

On the basis of geography:- Global additive manufacturing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

