Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Aircraft health monitoring systems (AHMS) collect data in real time from the aircraft fleet and make it available to ground operations. Various sensors are installed at various damage hotspots throughout aircraft structure/engine, which provide an early detection of anomaly (or initiation of crack/fatigue). Thus, necessary preventive measures can be implemented on-time, which reduces the chances of critical damage and major system failure.

On the basis of IVHM technology, the CBM & adaptive control segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the information provided by the CBM helps the aircraft operators perform maintain specific component of an aircraft on real-time basis rather than depending on the historical data.

The global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus

Boeing

GE Aviation

Rockwell Collins

UTC

Lufthansa Technik and Tech Mahindra

Honeywell International

Ultra Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by IVHM Technology

Diagnostics

Prognostics

Condition-based Monitoring & Adaptive Control

by Sub-System

Aero-propulsion

Aircraft Structures

Avionics

Ancillary Systems

Segment by Application

Line fit

Retrofit

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS)

1.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Segment by IVHM Technology

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by IVHM Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diagnostics

1.2.3 Prognostics

1.2.4 Condition-based Monitoring & Adaptive Control

1.3 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Line fit

1.3.3 Retrofit

1.4 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Business

7.1 Airbus

7.1.1 Airbus Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Airbus Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Boeing

7.2.1 Boeing Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Boeing Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE Aviation

7.3.1 GE Aviation Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Aviation Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rockwell Collins

7.4.1 Rockwell Collins Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rockwell Collins Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 UTC

7.5.1 UTC Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 UTC Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lufthansa Technik and Tech Mahindra

7.6.1 Lufthansa Technik and Tech Mahindra Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lufthansa Technik and Tech Mahindra Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Honeywell International

7.7.1 Honeywell International Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (AHMS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

