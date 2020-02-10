Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Growth Rate and Share Analysis 2019

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the “pump”, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Heart Lung Machines in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Artificial Heart Lung Machines in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Heart Lung Machines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

On The Basis Of Type:

Single Roller Pump HLM

Double Roller Pump HLM

On The Basis Of Application:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others

This report studies the Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LivaNova (Sorin)

Getinge (Maquet)

Medtronic

Terumo CV Group

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

In order to get Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences and futuristic trends.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Heart Lung Machines consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Heart Lung Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Heart Lung Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Heart Lung Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Heart Lung Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

