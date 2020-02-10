Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Automated Infrastructure Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global automated infrastructure management system market has predicted to exhibit a steady growth over the predictable year from 2018 to 2028. MarketResearchReports.biz has newly added a report that offers a wide-ranging and in-depth study of factors those is influencing the growth of the global IoT in retail market. The report is titled “Automated Infrastructure Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026,” and is available for sale on the company’s website.

Executive summary of the report offers key insights into the global automated infrastructure management system market, and offer detailed information on market dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends influencing growth of the market. The report includes detailed information on revenue generated by various market segments.

Growing technological advancements in the IT sector coupled with demand for improved connectivity and growing adoption of the data center is encouraging adoption of the automated infrastructure managements systems. This is a key factor boosting growth of the automated infrastructure management systems market. Additionally, growing adoption of cloud, automation, and uptake of IoT across industrial sectors is leading to boost adoption of infrastructural management solutions. This is another key factor propelling growth of the automated infrastructure management system market.

Additionally, growing investment by the numerous key players and large companies such as Google and Facebook for implementation of data centers at high scale is augmenting growth of the automated infrastructure management systems market. Furthermore, growing trend of data exchange and growing adoption of automaton across numerous manufacturing technologies is leading to huge development in the IT infrastructure. Also, growing focus on the development and digitization for offering innovative products for management is propelling growth of the automated infrastructure management systems market. These solutions are important for providing link between network devices and passive structured cabling that offer the real-time network management tools. These benefits of the automated infrastructure management systems are influencing positively on the growth of the market.

Automated infrastructure management systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, application, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on the technology, the automated infrastructure management systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the automated infrastructure management system market can be categorized into fault identification, traceability, process control, energy management, monitoring and incident management, automated remediation, asset management, and real-time analytics. Based on enterprise size, the automated infrastructure management system market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises.

On the basis of region, the automated infrastructure management systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, North America is likely to dominate the automated infrastructure management systems market owing to growing adoption of automated infrastructure management systems. However, market in Asia Pacific is leading to account for the second-leading share owing to the rapid development in the region and growing adoption of automation and advanced technology in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the automated infrastructure management system market are CA Technologies, Inc., Anixter, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and CSS Corp.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

