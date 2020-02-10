Data Sanitization and Disposal Tools Market: Anticipated to Witness Remarkable Growth Over the Years

Data sanitization is the technique for permanent, and irreversible removal and disposal of the data stored on memory devices. Some of the major memory devices include magnetic disks, computer hard drives, flash memory devices, compact discs (CDs) and DVDs, smartphones, Pocket PCs, Palm Pilots, Zip disks, and USB storage devices. A device that has been sanitized has no functioning outstanding data remaining; even advanced forensic tools cannot recover erased data.

Data sanitization and disposal tools are beneficial in many ways. They help to prevent valuable information on aged storage devices from being recovered by unauthorized parties. Further, they provide an alternative to physical hardware destruction by laying down procedures for removing data from disk media. are beneficial in many ways. They help to prevent valuable information on aged storage devices from being recovered by unauthorized parties. Further, they provide an alternative to physical hardware destruction by laying down procedures for removing data from disk media.

Adoption of big data is on the rise due to exponentially growth of digital data and is increasingly recommended by small and large enterprises to manage their large volume of data. Digital data is growing exponentially in the current market. Proliferation of Internet of things (IoT) is creating huge digital information at a significant rate. Over 80% to 90% of digital data in the current market was generated in the last two years.

Thus, the demand for data storage and its management solutions is rising tremendously. Data companies are investing in IT infrastructure and new data management companies are entering the current market. Companies store their data on premise or on cloud infrastructure and memory devices are being used for storage purposes.

The IT infrastructure used for data storage is usually withdrawn and disposed within 2-3 years. To ensure data credibility and security, data management companies have to comply with government regulations. Therefore, data management companies are bound to properly sanitize and dispose of the data. When any company retires its systems, upgrades storage and servers, returns leased IT equipment, and redeploys storage equipment, it has to perform proper data sanitization and data disposal.