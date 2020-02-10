Downstream Bioprocessing Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025
The downstream processing includes the labor intensive buffer preparation operations and the cleaning and validation of traditional equipment.
In 2018, the global Downstream Bioprocessing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Downstream Bioprocessing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Downstream Bioprocessing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Danaher
Eppendorf
GE Healthcare
Parker Hannifin
Thermo Fisher Scientific
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Downstream Purification
Buffer Preparation and Supply
Process Analytical Testing
Bulk Storage and Final Fill
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Downstream Purification
1.4.3 Buffer Preparation and Supply
1.4.4 Process Analytical Testing
1.4.5 Bulk Storage and Final Fill
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical
1.5.3 Biotechnology
1.5.4 Academic and Research Institutes
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size
2.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Downstream Bioprocessing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Downstream Bioprocessing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Danaher
12.1.1 Danaher Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction
12.1.4 Danaher Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.2 Eppendorf
12.2.1 Eppendorf Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction
12.2.4 Eppendorf Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Eppendorf Recent Development
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction
12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Parker Hannifin
12.4.1 Parker Hannifin Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction
12.4.4 Parker Hannifin Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction
12.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
Continued …
