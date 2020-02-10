Downstream Bioprocessing Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Downstream Bioprocessing Market – 2019” research report to its database

The downstream processing includes the labor intensive buffer preparation operations and the cleaning and validation of traditional equipment.

In 2018, the global Downstream Bioprocessing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Downstream Bioprocessing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Downstream Bioprocessing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Danaher

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Downstream Purification

Buffer Preparation and Supply

Process Analytical Testing

Bulk Storage and Final Fill

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Downstream Purification

1.4.3 Buffer Preparation and Supply

1.4.4 Process Analytical Testing

1.4.5 Bulk Storage and Final Fill

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Biotechnology

1.5.4 Academic and Research Institutes

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size

2.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Downstream Bioprocessing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Downstream Bioprocessing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Downstream Bioprocessing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Downstream Bioprocessing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Danaher

12.1.1 Danaher Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction

12.1.4 Danaher Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.2 Eppendorf

12.2.1 Eppendorf Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction

12.2.4 Eppendorf Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Eppendorf Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Parker Hannifin

12.4.1 Parker Hannifin Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction

12.4.4 Parker Hannifin Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Downstream Bioprocessing Introduction

12.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Downstream Bioprocessing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

Continued …

