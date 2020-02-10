Dump Truck Industry Chain Research Report 2019

This report studies the Dump Truck market. Though there are several different dump truck designs, the basic components of dump trucks remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

The global average price of Dump Truck is in the decreasing trend, from 41.4 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.7 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dump Truck includes On-Road Dump Truck and Off-road Dump Truck. The proportion of On-Road Dump Truck in 2016 is about 72.5%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dump Truck is widely used in Building Construction, Mining Industry, etc. The most proportion of Dump Truck is Building Construction, with market share of 72.48%. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

This report studies the global market size of Dump Truck in key regions and focuses on the consumption of Dump Truck in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Dump Truck market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dump Truck market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On The Basis Of Type:

On-Road Dump Truck

Off-Road Dump Truck

On The Basis Of Application:

Building Construction

Mining Industry

Other Applications

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JAC

Sinotruk

Volkswagen

Caterpillar

Weichai

PACCAR

Isuzu

FAW Jiefang

Daimler

Dongfeng

Volvo

Doosan

SIH

SANY

On The Basis Of Region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dump Truck consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dump Truck market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dump Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dump Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dump Truck submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

