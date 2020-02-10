E-textbook Rental Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global E-textbook Rental market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-textbook Rental market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.

In 2017, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-as-You-Go Models

Subscription Models

Market segment by Application, split into

Non-Academic Segment

Academic Segment

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-textbook Rental in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-textbook Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

