EDA Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools are a series of software tools using by computers for designing and development of electronic systems, such as integrated circuits, PCB, etc.
For the demand market of EDA Tools product, there is still a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products and excessed capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese EDA Tools market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of EDA Tools market and technology.
The key players covered in this study
Synopsys
Cadence
Mentor
Keysight
Zuken
Altium
ANSYS
Aldec
National Instrument
Agnisys
Empyrean
Xpeedic
Foreign enterprises monopolize the domestic market, domestic new enterprises is relative easy to entry into this industry with lower price and better service for next few years.
In 2018, the global EDA Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global EDA Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EDA Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAE
PCB/MCM Tools
IC Physical Design & Verification
SIP
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Electronics & Manufacturing
Telecom
Medical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global EDA Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the EDA Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global EDA Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CAE
1.4.3 PCB/MCM Tools
1.4.4 IC Physical Design & Verification
1.4.5 SIP
1.4.6 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global EDA Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Electronics & Manufacturing
1.5.4 Telecom
1.5.5 Medical
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Synopsys
12.1.1 Synopsys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Synopsys Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Synopsys Recent Development
12.2 Cadence
12.2.1 Cadence Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Cadence Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cadence Recent Development
12.3 Mentor
12.3.1 Mentor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Mentor Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Mentor Recent Development
12.4 Keysight
12.4.1 Keysight Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.4.4 Keysight Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Keysight Recent Development
12.5 Zuken
12.5.1 Zuken Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Zuken Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zuken Recent Development
12.6 Altium
12.6.1 Altium Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Altium Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Altium Recent Development
12.7 ANSYS
12.7.1 ANSYS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.7.4 ANSYS Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ANSYS Recent Development
12.8 Aldec
12.8.1 Aldec Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.8.4 Aldec Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Aldec Recent Development
12.9 National Instrument
12.9.1 National Instrument Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.9.4 National Instrument Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 National Instrument Recent Development
12.10 Agnisys
12.10.1 Agnisys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 EDA Tools Introduction
12.10.4 Agnisys Revenue in EDA Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Agnisys Recent Development
12.11 Empyrean
12.12 Xpeedic
Continued…..
