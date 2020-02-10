Global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems Market – Plying for Significant Growth During 2018-2025

This report studies the global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion System is a sophisticated device with an exceptionally effective design that provides autologous blood during surgical procedures. Autotransfusion is a process wherein a person receives their own blood for a transfusion, instead of banked allogenic (separate-donor) blood.

Autotransfusion involves the collection of blood before surgeries and its transfusion during cardiac. The increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases has led to rise in cardiac surgeries which has propelled the cardiopulmonary autotransfusion market globally. According to the American Heart Association, globally over 80 million people suffer from heart health problems. This is occurring due to change in life style of people and consumption of high amount of fats and sugar. The complication in allogenic blood transfusion which results in significant loss of blood during cardiac surgery has led to the rise in demand for cardiopulmonary autotransfusion systems. Beside that innovation in the autotransfusion system due to advancement in technology has also boosted the global market of cardiopulmonary autotransfusion devices. Lack of availability of skilled professional for operating cardiopulmonary autotransfusion devices can restrain the growth of this market.

The Americas will continue to lead the market during the forecast period and is expected to occupy more than 45% of the overall market. Much of the regions growth can be attributed to the rise in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the subsequent mortality cases. The surge in cardiac surgeries has accelerated the demand for cardiopulmonary autotransfusion systems among medical facilities as this offers safe and efficient blood transfusion. Factors such as increased investments in R&D to develop innovative products that are superior in design and use will positively influence the market growth in this region.

In 2017, the global Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Advancis Surgical

Fresenius Kabi

Haemonetics

LivaNova

Medtronic

Terumo

Atrium Medical

Global Blood Resources

Redax

Sarstedt

Stryker

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unwashed ATS

Washed ATS

Market segment by Application, split into

Heart Surgery

Great Organ Transplant Surgery

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems Manufacturers

Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cardiopulmonary Autotransfusion Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

