Global Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Market to 2023: Key Players Such As Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Amgen, Bayer and AstraZeneca

The cardiovascular disease (CVD) therapy area encompasses a range of different diseases and conditions affecting the heart and/or blood vessels. The most crucial risk factors for CVD are hypertension and dyslipidemia, which accelerate the development of atherosclerotic plaque build up within blood vessels. As atheroma develops it causes the affected blood vessels to narrow, restricting blood flow to the body, brain or heart, depending on its locale.

It is also possible for the fibrous cap of this plaque to break off, triggering the coagulation cascade and causing a thrombus to form locally, which can completely occlude blood flow.

The treatments of CVD typically focus on prevention by controlling risk factors. As such, the treatments usually fall within three categories: Anti-hypertensives, which aim to maintain blood pressure within a normal range; anti-dyslipidemic drugs, which aim to modify lipid levels to a normal range; and anti-thrombotic drugs, which aim to prevent thrombi formation by inhibiting the coagulation cascade or platelet aggregation.

There has been vast scientific innovation in the CVD therapeutics market in recent decades, particularly within the anti-dyslipidemia market. This was seen first with the introduction of statins such as Lipitor (atorvastatin), and more recently with the introduction of protein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors. However, other areas such as the heart failure market remain poorly treated. Dyslipidemia and hypertension have continuing high levels of development within the current pipeline and, despite high levels of generic development, there is also a large degree of innovation, with targets such as apolipoproteins and elements of the reverse lipid transport pathway. In addition, the current pipeline includes nearly 200 products for the treatment of heart failure, suggesting an increase in interest in treating the disease.

– With over 1,400 products in active development, the pipeline for CVD is extensive. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to change the CVD market in the near future?

– The clinical trials process for CVD drugs is complex. What is the risk of a CVD drug failing to reach the market? What is the risk of a drug failing at a specific Phase?

– The CVD market landscape is forecast to undergo a period of substantial change following key approvals, patent expiries and acquisitions. Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023? What strategies have these companies adopted to achieve market growth?

– There has been a moderately high level of deal activity in recent years. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive analysis of disease symptoms, diagnostic methods, etiology, pathophysiology, comorbidities and complications, epidemiology, prognosis and treatment.

– Recognize the leading therapeutics, as well as gaps in the market, with portfolios of key marketed products, including historical and forecast sales revenue patterns.

– Identify trends and developments, in terms of molecule type and molecular target, within the overall CVD pipeline, as well as for key CVD indications: hypertension, heart failure, dyslipidemia and thrombotic events.

– Consider market opportunities and potential risks by examining trends in clinical trial duration and size, as well as clinical trial failure rates, by stage of development, key indication, molecule type and molecular target.

– Predict how the evolving treatment landscape will drive market growth to 2023 and understand the contributions that different products and companies will make to this growth.

– Understand how strategic consolidations have shaped the current pipeline and marketed products landscape.