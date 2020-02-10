Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

Scope of the Report:

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The worldwide market for Coal Tar Pitch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coal Tar Pitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

RuTGERS

JFE

Koppers Industries

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Shanghai Baosteel

Shanxi Coking

Wugang Coking

Jining Carbon

Shandong Gude Chemical

Lone Star Specialties

Baoshun

Shandong Weijiao

Xinnuolixing

Risun

Zhongyi

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719809-global-coal-tar-pitch-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719809-global-coal-tar-pitch-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coal Tar Pitch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.3 Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aluminum Industry

1.3.2 Graphite Electrodes

1.3.3 Roofing

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 RuTGERS

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 JFE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 JFE Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Koppers Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Koppers Industries Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Coopers Creek

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Coopers Creek Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tangent Rail

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tangent Rail Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Shanghai Baosteel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shanghai Baosteel Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Shanxi Coking

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Coal Tar Pitch Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Shanxi Coking Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)