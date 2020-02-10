Global Combine Harvester Market 2019-2025| AGCO, Case IH, John Deere, Pickett, Versatile, CLAAS, Rostselmash, Kubota, Yanmar, Standard Combine, Preet Agro

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Combine Harvester Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowin in crop harvesting into a single process.



Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture.

Market concentration is not high, European and American companies have advanced technology, and some manufacturers have production bases all over the world, this helps reduce their costs and improve competitiveness. Kubota and Lovol are leading manufacturers by volume with over 25% market share by volume.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Combine harvester industry is very important for agriculture, although it has declined in the past several years due to overcapacity, the demand will recovery slowly in the next 5 years.

AGCO

Case IH

John Deere

Pickett

Versatile

CLAAS

Rostselmash

Kubota

Yanmar

Standard Combine

Preet Agro

Sonalika Agro

Lovol

Xingguang

Shifeng

Worldgroup

Liuling

ZhongJi Southern

JOTEC

Shandong Juming

Yongmeng



Combine Harvester Breakdown Data by Type

Self-Propelled Full Feeding Harvesting Machine

Self-Propelled Crawler Combine Harvester Machine

Self-Propelled Semi Feed Track Combine Harvester

Others

Combine Harvester Breakdown Data by Application

Wheat Harvesting

Corn Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Combine Harvester Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Combine Harvester capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Combine Harvester manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

