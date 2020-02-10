Global Domain Name System Tools Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Domain Name System Tools Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Domain Name System (DNS) is a decentralized naming system for computers, services, or any resource connected to the Internet or a private network. It consists of various information with domain names assigned to each of the participating entities. It translates the domain names into the numerical Internet protocol (IP) addresses required for identifying computer services and devices with the underlying network protocols. The DNS is an essential component of the functionality of the Internet, as it provides a worldwide, distributed directory service.

Scope of the Report:

Domain Name System Tools are mainly classified into the following types: Managed DNS Services and Standalone DNS Tools. Managed DNS Services is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.85% % of the total in 2017 in Global

Domain Name System Tools have wide range of applications, such as Small Businesses, Medium-sized Businesses, Large Enterprises, private, etc. And Medium-sized and Large Enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 68.29% of the global total in 2017.

USA is the largest countries of Domain Name System Tools in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 51.45% the global market in 2017, while Europe were about 19.00%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Domain Name System Tools. There are a few vendors developing Domain Name System Tools in China, such as DNSPod

GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Dyn, DNS Made Easy, DNSPod, EasyDNS Technologies, Moniker Online Services, MyDomain, Network Solutions, Rackspace DNS Cloud, Cloudflare, Neustar, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Domain Name System Tools market. Top 5 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2017. GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Neustar, etc., are well-known suppliers around the world, which have leading technology and market position.

The global Domain Name System Tools market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1430 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Domain Name System Tools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Domain Name System Tools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Domain Name System Tools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GoDaddy

MarkMonitor

NetNames

Verisign

Akamai Technologies

Dyn

DNS Made Easy

DNSPod

EasyDNS Technologies

Moniker Online Services

MyDomain

Network Solutions

Rackspace DNS Cloud

Cloudflare

Neustar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Managed DNS Services

Standalone DNS Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Domain Name System Tools Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Domain Name System Tools

1.2 Classification of Domain Name System Tools by Types

1.2.1 Global Domain Name System Tools Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Domain Name System Tools Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Managed DNS Services

1.2.4 Standalone DNS Tools

1.3 Global Domain Name System Tools Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Domain Name System Tools Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Small Businesses

1.3.3 Medium-sized Businesses

1.3.4 Large Enterprises

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Domain Name System Tools Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Domain Name System Tools Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Domain Name System Tools Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Domain Name System Tools Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Domain Name System Tools Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Domain Name System Tools Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Domain Name System Tools Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Domain Name System Tools (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GoDaddy

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GoDaddy Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 MarkMonitor

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MarkMonitor Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NetNames

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NetNames Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Verisign

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Verisign Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Akamai Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Akamai Technologies Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Dyn

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Dyn Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 DNS Made Easy

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Domain Name System Tools Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 DNS Made Easy Domain Name System Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

