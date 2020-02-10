Global Furfural Derivatives Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2026; Rise in Demand for bio-Based Products to Drive the Market

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Furfural Derivatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Furfural Derivatives Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for furfural derivatives at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global furfural derivatives market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for furfural derivatives during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the furfural derivatives market on a global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global furfural derivatives market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the furfural derivatives market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global furfural derivatives market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for furfural derivatives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual product, technology, coating material, and application segments in all regions. Key players operating in the furfural derivatives market include Ashland, Inc., Avantium Holding BV, BASF SE, DynaChem Inc., Hongye Chemical Co. Ltd., Corbion NV, Sinochem Qingdao Co. Ltd., Pennakem, LLC., Nova Molecular Technologies, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market value & volume of furfural derivatives for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global furfural derivatives market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based product and end-use industry of furfural derivatives. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use industry have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Furfural Derivatives Market, by Product

– Furfuryl Alcohol

– Furoic Acid

– Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA)

– 2, 5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)

– Others

Global Furfural Derivatives Market, by End-use Industry

– Plastics

– Agrochemicals

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals

– Industrial Chemicals

– Refineries

– Others

Global Furfural Derivatives Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– An extensive analysis of the furfural derivatives market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

– A list of key developments in the furfural derivatives market made by key players

– A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the furfural derivatives market at a global, regional, and country level

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global furfural derivatives market between 2018 and 2026

– The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.

