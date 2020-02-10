Global Garage Equipment Market 2019-2025| Arex Test Systems B.V., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd, Istobal S.A., Vehicle Service Group
This report presents the worldwide Garage Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
The Garage Equipment market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Garage Equipment.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arex Test Systems B.V.
Boston Garage Equipment Ltd
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd
LKQ Coatings Ltd.
Istobal S.A.
Con Air Equipments Private Limited
Vehicle Service Group
Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Symach SRL
Standard Tools and Equipment Co.
VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH
MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG
Snap-on Incorporated
Samvit Garage Equipments
Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV)
Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.
Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.
Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp
Garage Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
By Garage Type
Automotive OEM Dealerships
Franchise Stores
Independent Garages
By Equipment Type
Lifting Equipment
Body Shop Equipment
Wheel and Tire Service Equipment
Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment
Washing Equipment
Others
Garage Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Two Wheeler
PCV and LCV
HCV
Garage Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Garage Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Garage Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
