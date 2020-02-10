Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market
Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. Metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating.
This report mainly covers cleaning chemicals, conversion coating, plating chemicals and others.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Atotech
Chemetall
Quaker
A Brite
TIB
Heatbath
Aotco
JacksonLea
EPI
Asterion
Houghton
Kyzen
Dow
JAX
BroCo
Daiwa Kasei
Taiyo
PCI
Shinechem
Tenghui
Parkerizing
Chenkai
Potencer
Metal finishing chemicals refer to collection of metal surface treatment chemicals. They contain cleaning solutions, conversion coating, plating chemicals, and proprietary & other chemicals. The metal finishing chemicals industry is a highly fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wildly, also there is no technical barrier in this market, so manufacturers of metal finishing chemicals are all over the world.
China and North America are the main consumption bases, while China holds 29.93% consumption share and North America holds 24.49% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 54.42% of the global consumption in total.
Global Metal Finishing Chemicals market size will increase to 8410 Million US$ by 2025, from 9100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Finishing Chemicals.
This report researches the worldwide Metal Finishing Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Metal Finishing Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Metal Finishing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type
Cleaning Solutions
Conversion coating
Plating Chemicals
Others
Metal Finishing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application
Electronics & Electricals
Aerospace
Motor Vehicle Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Others
Metal Finishing Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Metal Finishing Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Metal Finishing Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
