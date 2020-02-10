Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. Metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating.

This report mainly covers cleaning chemicals, conversion coating, plating chemicals and others.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atotech

Chemetall

Quaker

A Brite

TIB

Heatbath

Aotco

JacksonLea

EPI

Asterion

Houghton

Kyzen

Dow

JAX

BroCo

Daiwa Kasei

Taiyo

PCI

Shinechem

Tenghui

Parkerizing

Chenkai

Potencer

Metal finishing chemicals refer to collection of metal surface treatment chemicals. They contain cleaning solutions, conversion coating, plating chemicals, and proprietary & other chemicals. The metal finishing chemicals industry is a highly fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wildly, also there is no technical barrier in this market, so manufacturers of metal finishing chemicals are all over the world.

China and North America are the main consumption bases, while China holds 29.93% consumption share and North America holds 24.49% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 54.42% of the global consumption in total.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals market size will increase to 8410 Million US$ by 2025, from 9100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Finishing Chemicals.

This report researches the worldwide Metal Finishing Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metal Finishing Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Cleaning Solutions

Conversion coating

Plating Chemicals

Others

Metal Finishing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Motor Vehicle Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Others

Metal Finishing Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Metal Finishing Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Metal Finishing Chemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metal Finishing Chemicals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cleaning Solutions

1.4.3 Conversion coating

1.4.4 Plating Chemicals

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics & Electricals

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Motor Vehicle Equipment

1.5.5 Industrial Machinery

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Atotech

8.1.1 Atotech Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.1.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Chemetall

8.2.1 Chemetall Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.2.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Quaker

8.3.1 Quaker Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.3.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 A Brite

8.4.1 A Brite Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.4.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 TIB

8.5.1 TIB Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.5.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Heatbath

8.6.1 Heatbath Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.6.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Aotco

8.7.1 Aotco Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.7.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 JacksonLea

8.8.1 JacksonLea Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.8.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 EPI

8.9.1 EPI Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.9.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Asterion

8.10.1 Asterion Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Finishing Chemicals

8.10.4 Metal Finishing Chemicals Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Houghton

8.12 Kyzen

8.13 Dow

8.14 JAX

8.15 BroCo

8.16 Daiwa Kasei

8.17 Taiyo

8.18 PCI

8.19 Shinechem

8.20 Tenghui

8.21 Parkerizing

8.22 Chenkai

8.23 Potencer

Continued….

