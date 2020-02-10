Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Market 2019-2025| Hanwha, First Solar, SunPower, Elkem Solar, Sharp, Kyocera Solar, Solar Frontier, Solarworld, NSP, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Solar Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for solar cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness.

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment mainly refers to the solar module in photovoltaic industry. Solar module employs light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Most of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride (CdTe) or copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.



In this report, the statistical product is considered from the solar module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume. This report mainly covers the Solar Modules product type (Single Crystal Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon and Other).

Recently, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment changed from Europe to China, USA and Japan. In 2015, consumption of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment is about 34 GW for China, USA and Japan. Moreover, the emerging markets, such as India and Southeast Asia, Latin America also have increasing consumption in the past two years.

For the production of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, China is still the most indeed market in Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment industry, Over 50% was manufactured in 2015, and the annual output is more than any single country. Expansion of the capacity, almost 50% occur in China. For the regions, Asia owns the largest market share compared with Europe and USA, indicating the strong demand of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment.

The solar cell industry concentration degree is relatively high. For the anti-dumping policies of Europe in 2012, many companies were bankrupted. We think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise further.

The Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration



Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

