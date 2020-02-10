Global Stevia Market 2019 Competitive Major Vendors – Stevia Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, GLG Life Tech Corp, Evolva Holding S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Nestlé S.A.

The primary objective of the report is to provide in-depth analysis and future market estimations, including growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, key segments, status of the regional markets and key market players operating in the global stevia market. Along with the provision of quality insights, quantification of data has been considered through discussions with, industry experts, marketing managers and market experts.

To understand and assess opportunities in the global market, the report is categorically split into two sections in terms of market value (US$ Mn), namely market analysis by application and by region. The report further provides comprehensive data on global market estimations, competitive landscape and forecast values. The aforementioned segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point (BPS) to understand each segments relative contribution to the overall market growth.

The geographical analysis studies the market on the basis of the regional opportunities and estimates the market value for each region during the forecast period. The report also considers a year-on-year growth based on regional market analysis, in order to identify right opportunities in each of the regions and to understand predictability of the market.

The last part of the report provides an exhaustive analysis on the global competitive landscape including leading market participants and a dashboard view. Market strategies of prominent players and their key developments are also included in the report.

To deduce the global stevia market, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global stevia market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on the supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global stevia market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global stevia market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global stevia market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global stevia market performance, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global stevia market.

