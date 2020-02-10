Graphite Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Graphite Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.

The global Graphite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

South Sea Graphite

Haida Graphite

Yixiang Group

BTR

National de Grafite

Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Aoyu Graphite Group

Xincheng New Material

SGL

Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind

Xinghe Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Agrawal Graphite Industries

Jinhuafeng Graphite

Fangda Carbon

Graphit Kropfmuhl AG

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fuda Graphite

Fenlu Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Huangyu Graphite

Puchen Graphite

Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro

Tirupati Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Shida Carbon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Segment by Application

Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Graphite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Graphite

1.2 Graphite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Graphite

1.2.3 Synthetic Graphite

1.3 Graphite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Graphite Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Refractories

1.3.3 Metallurgy

1.3.4 Parts and components

1.3.5 Batteries

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Graphite Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Graphite Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Graphite Market Size

1.4.1 Global Graphite Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Graphite Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Graphite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Graphite Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Graphite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Graphite Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Graphite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Graphite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Graphite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphite Business

7.1 South Sea Graphite

7.1.1 South Sea Graphite Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 South Sea Graphite Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Haida Graphite

7.2.1 Haida Graphite Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Haida Graphite Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Yixiang Group

7.3.1 Yixiang Group Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Yixiang Group Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BTR

7.4.1 BTR Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BTR Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 National de Grafite

7.5.1 National de Grafite Graphite Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Graphite Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 National de Grafite Graphite Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

