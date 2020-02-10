Guitar Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

The guitar is a fretted musical instrument that usually has six strings. It is typically played with both hands by strumming or plucking the strings with either a guitar pick or the finger(s)/fingernails of one hand, while simultaneously fretting (pressing the strings against the frets) with the fingers of the other hand. The sound of the vibrating strings is projected either acoustically, by means of the hollow chamber of the guitar (for an acoustic guitar), or through an electrical amplifier and a speaker.

The rising number of concerts and live performances is a major driver for the growth of the global guitar market. The growing interest in music among the youth population has led to the formation of numerous musical bands that perform various types of music like blues, pop, rock, metal, and electronica. In addition, an increase in the disposable income of consumers is leading to a high demand for guitars in developing countries such as China and India. As a result of changing lifestyles and higher standards of living, individuals are motivated to spend on leisure activities such as music, which is likely to increase sales of musical instruments.

Acoustic guitars and electric guitars are the two segments in the global guitar market. Being less expensive and easier to learn, acoustic guitars have the higher market share. Also, the growing sales of classical guitars in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and Taiwan will be a major factor fueling the growth of this market segment.

The global Guitar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Guitar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Guitar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Guitar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Guitar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Guitar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.\

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fender Musical Instruments

Gibson Brands

Karl Hfner

PRS Guitars

Yamaha

Market size by Product

Acoustic Guitars

Electric Guitars

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Guitar market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Guitar market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Guitar companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Guitar submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Guitar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Guitar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.