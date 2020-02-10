Health And Wellness Products Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Health & wellness products are the products that provide a broad spectrum of the food and beverage industry coupled with beauty product industry globally. Younger consumers in the developing countries are willing to pay premiums for health & wellness products as a result of the rising importance in physical fitness. Manufacturers are reformulating health & wellness products to reduce cholesterol, sugar, sodium content and saturated fat of the food products due to increasing health consciousness among the people. Health & wellness products provide healthful benefits to the consumers along with innovations in various health & wellness products. Manufacturers are using organic ingredients in various health & wellness products instead of artificial ingredients which are harmful to the body. Consumers are focusing on functional food products which are fortified with various essential ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids and nucleotides which provide health benefits and promotes better health.

Global Health & Wellness Products: Market Segmentation The global health & wellness products market is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel, category, type, function, and region. The health & wellness products market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as supermarket, hypermarket, independent stores, drug stores, unorganized stores and single brand store. Health & wellness products market is segmented on the basis of the category which includes beverages, packaged food, baby food, baked products, breakfast cereals, confectionery, dairy products, frozen food, sauces, and snacks. The health & wellness products market is segmented on the basis of function such as beauty products, brain health supplements, immune support supplements and weight management. The health & wellness products market is segmented on the basis of the type which includes food intolerance, fortified food products, and organic products. Hence, the global health & wellness products market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Health & Wellness Products Market: Regional Outlook Geographically, the global health & wellness products industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global health & wellness products market followed by Middle East and Africa. Increasing food and beverage industry along with growing cosmetic industry, has strengthened the growth of global health & wellness products market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period. Growing alternatives to food products in developing countries is also another driving factor of global health & wellness products market.

Global Health & Wellness Products Market: Growth Drivers The global health & wellness products market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in weight management program and rising concern regarding physical fitness is also another factor that is driving the health & wellness products market globally. Rising number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and independent retail stores are rapidly increasing the demand for various health & wellness products worldwide. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings in various health & wellness products. Hence, the global health & wellness products market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Health & Wellness Products Market: Key Players Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global health & wellness products market include Pfizer Inc., PROVANT HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC., Nestle, The Kraft Heinz Company, Arbonne International, LLC, Buy Wellness, GSK, Walgreen Co., Procter & Gamble, General Nutrition Centers Inc. and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global health & wellness products market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global health & wellness products market till 2026.

