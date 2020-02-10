HYPER SCALE DATA CENTRES MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Hyper Scale is can be explained as the optimum distribution of huge data in the environment to access the required information efficiently. The hyper scale data centers are generally adopted by cloud service providers and house cloud-based resources.
Hyper Scale data centers have multiple number of architectures that are designed to provide a single and massive. These particular architecture is made up of small and individual servers which can be termed as nodes. The nodes helps to compute, provide storage and helps in networking.
Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global hyper scale data center market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Hyper Scale Data Centres market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hyper Scale Data Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper Scale Data Centres development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
AWS
Schneider Electric
Microsoft
Oracle
HPE
Intel
Dell
Huawei Technologies
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Broadcom
Lenovo Group
Quanta Computer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Server
Storage
Software
Service
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud Service Providers
Collocation Service Providers
Enterprises
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hyper Scale Data Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hyper Scale Data Centres development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Server
1.4.3 Storage
1.4.4 Software
1.4.5 Service
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers
1.5.3 Collocation Service Providers
1.5.4 Enterprises
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Size
2.2 Hyper Scale Data Centres Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hyper Scale Data Centres Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hyper Scale Data Centres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hyper Scale Data Centres Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Hyper Scale Data Centres Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hyper Scale Data Centres Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper Scale Data Centres Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 AWS
12.2.1 AWS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.2.4 AWS Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AWS Recent Development
12.3 Schneider Electric
12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 HPE
12.6.1 HPE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.6.4 HPE Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 HPE Recent Development
12.7 Intel
12.7.1 Intel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.7.4 Intel Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Intel Recent Development
12.8 Dell
12.8.1 Dell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Dell Recent Development
12.9 Huawei Technologies
12.9.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Cisco Systems
12.10.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hyper Scale Data Centres Introduction
12.10.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Hyper Scale Data Centres Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.11 Ericsson
12.12 Broadcom
12.13 Lenovo Group
12.14 Quanta Computer
……Continued
