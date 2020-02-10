Impact of Key Factors on the Growth of Global Wrap Around Labels Market During 2017 – 2027

The role of packaging & labeling is to make the product look appealing through which companies can get consumer’s attention. Wrap around labels account for one of the significant segment of labeling which serves in catching the eye of potential consumers and also influencing them for faster purchase. Traditionally, wrap around label was only heat shrink label which required extensive energy and high raw material cost. But currently, with the help of technology advancement, cut stack and roll fed labels are invented. Besides, manufacturers of wrap around label have evolved from PVC plastic material to BOPP plastic, which aids in improving efficiency and reducing product cost. Wrap around labels also improves product use ability and self-life by providing necessary recommendation of product handling.

Label market contribute 3 percent of global packaging marker with wrap around labels account for a prominent and at the same time fast growing segment of packaging. Wrap around labels manufacturers provide the flexibility of customized label brand, rendering detail information about the product as per customers requirement. Wrap around labels are available in opaque, transparent and metalized form which has helped to widen the application use in food & beverage industry. The global wrap around labels are expected to witness a significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Wrap Around Labels Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufactures and distributors are aiming for continuous product level improvement in wrap around labels which has helped in improving the product tracking and maintaining a record of inventory flow. Also, growth in retail outlets such as hypermarket and superstore has enhanced the 360 degree product wrapping which has fueled the growth of global wrap around label market. Producers are using OPP (Oriented Polypropylene) material which has provided low extensibility and excellent wet strength, which has helped in increasing purchase justification for ultimate consumer.

Despite such positive factors the market is facing complication in registration and approval of plastic films which is anticipated to create an adverse impact on global rap around market.

Wrap Around Labels Market – Market Segmentation:

Global wrap around labels is segmented in product type, material type, printing type, end use type. On the basis of product type the global wrap around labels are segmented in stretch label, shrink label, cut & stack label, roll fed label, pressure sensitive label. On the basis of material type global wrap around labels is segmented in paper and plastic. While plastic is sub-segmented into Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Further Polypropylene (PP), is segmented into Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) which is categorized in biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP), Cast polypropylene (CPP). While polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is segmented in Low-density polyethylene (LDPE). On the basis of printing type the global wrap around labels is segmented in flexographic and digital. On the basis of end use the global wrap around labels is segmented in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, home care, other general industry. Beverage is further segmented in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage.

Wrap Around Labels Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global wrap around labels market include Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd., Vintech Polymers Pvt Ltd. Fort Dearborn Company, Inland Packaging, Westrock Company, Roll on labels, Kris Flexipacks, Grip Tight Packaging Pvt. Ltd. Leading Edge labels & Packaging, Mondi group, Jasin Pack, Traco Manufacturing Inc., TCPL Packaging Limited, Cosmo Films, Constantia flexible packaging, CPM Internacional S.A., B & H Manufacturing Company, Inc. Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.,

