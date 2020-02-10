Jojoba Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Jojoba Oil Market

Description

Jojoba oil (pronounced ho-HO-ba) is the liquid produced in the seed of the Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) plant, a shrub, which is native to southern Arizona, southern California, and northwestern Mexico. The oil makes up approximately 50% of the jojoba seed by weight. The terms “jojoba oil” and “jojoba wax” are often used interchangeably because the wax visually appears to be a mobile oil, but as a wax it is composed almost entirely (~97%) of mono-esters of long-chain fatty acids and alcohols, accompanied by only a tiny fraction of triglyceride esters.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the production of Jojoba Oil focused in USA and Mexico areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with Jojoba trees. Canada gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.

Currently, it is in USA and Mexico, the output area is far greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 70 percent of North America exports.

Currently, the production of Jojoba Oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now Jojoba application growth has been concentrated in industry and the energy sector, in the food industry demand is relatively stable

This report focuses on the Jojoba Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Desert Whale

Purcell Jojoba

Eco Oil Argentina

La Ronna Jojoba

Jojoba Israel

Provital Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unrefined

Refined

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Diet

Medical Use

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Jojoba Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unrefined

1.2.2 Refined

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cosmetics

1.3.2 Diet

1.3.3 Medical Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Desert Whale

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Desert Whale Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Purcell Jojoba

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Purcell Jojoba Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Eco Oil Argentina

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Eco Oil Argentina Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 La Ronna Jojoba

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 La Ronna Jojoba Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Jojoba Israel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Jojoba Israel Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Provital Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Jojoba Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Provital Group Jojoba Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

