Major Advancements| Automotive Thermostat Market is expected to reach US$ 2,820.5 Mn by the end of 2026

Our new report on the global automotive thermostat market presents market forecasts for the projected period of eight years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. The uniqueness of this report lies in the market share analysis and while working extensively on this report, our expert team of analysts have covered expert validation, product mapping, segmental revenue and company financials. The company share analysis represents estimated market share for manufacturers and suppliers of automotive thermostat based on their segmental revenue and product offerings. The market is subject to volatility due to recent divestments, expansions and mergers & acquisitions of players in the market. Our report on the global automotive thermostat market encases the volume sales and the respective value generated from the sales of automotive thermostat. The report covers sales of thermostats equipped in engine thermal management and seat heaters used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The report gives a holistic view of the market and highlights sales through the OEM and aftermarket sales channel.

Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis

We have validated the data through several primary interviews with industry experts and exhaustive secondary research. The product mapping of automotive thermostat manufacturers in the respective business segments of the company has been done to give a crystal clear market share scenario to our existing and potential clients. We have also included a competitive analysis that covers intelligence on key players operating in the global automotive thermostat market. Revenue of the manufacturers involved in automotive thermostats is covered in this section.

Forecast Assumptions and Market Sizing

When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting. We have considered the product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values at a regional level. We have also used the bottom-up approach that counter-validates the analysed numbers and end-use industry application-wise market numbers, along with a top-down approach that has been used to assess market numbers for each vehicle type. Macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, manufacturing sector growth, global trade statistics and household final expenditure have been covered. All values for market size are in US$ Mn (US Dollar-Million) and volume data are in units unless specified otherwise. BPS sum may not be equal to 100, due to rounding off of numbers.

Market Segmentation

By Design

Single Valve

Dual Valve

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at an overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated by a triangulation method. We have also analysed various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings and press releases associated with automotive thermostat market to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers, restraints.

