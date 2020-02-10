Managed Firewall Services Market: Driven by Growing Number of Cyber-Attacks with Day-to-Day Technological Advancements

Managed firewall is a service provided by managed security service providers (MSSPs) to monitor network traffic and address security threats in organizations. Managed firewall service providers embed firewall security throughout the network and provide services such as configuration, administration, monitoring, support, and installation of the firewall system.

Further, they also include application control i.e. blocking applications and web content filtering, which means blocking of access to malicious websites. Rise in cloud deployment model, increase in investment in IT infrastructure development, and growing number of cyber-attacks with day-to-day technological advancements are the key factors driving the growth of the managed firewall services market. Major cyber-attacks in 2017, such as WannaCry and Petya further indicate the need for managed firewall services.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47232

Managed firewall solutions integrate security services into products resulting into scalable, manageable, and transparent network infrastructure. Managed firewall services are either standalone or integrated with other security management offerings. Managed firewall services secure business from threats, malware, spam, cybercriminal activities, and viruses. Threat detection and remediation, real-time security monitoring, management, and analysis of firewall logs are few of the key tasks performed by the managed firewall security service providers within organizations.

Managed firewall service providers reduce IT costs by providing end-to-end firewall management services. Managed firewall services also help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements such as PCI DSS, ISO27001, etc. Managed security services involve services such as consulting, deployment and integration, and monitoring and maintenance.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47232

With increasing shift in organizations toward cloud, managed firewall services are also shifting to cloud technology. Identity access management and email security are becoming important aspects of security with increasing adoption of cloud. Besides adoption of cloud, predictive analysis is also a new trend in the managed firewall services market as it helps predicting unknown future events.