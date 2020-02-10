Molluscicides Market – Key Opportunities & Development 2028

Molluscicides Market: An Overview

Molluscicides are special type of pesticides which are used to kill mollusks, specifically slugs and snails. Of the various end users, demand for these pesticides continues to remain concentrated for agricultural and gardening industries. Molluscicides are sometimes referred as bait as they are also used to entice mollusks. When molluscicides are ingested or touched by the snail or slug, then the chemicals contained in molluscicides alter their water balance, and it inhibits some of their body functions resulting in their demise. Molluscicides’s benefits encourage their demand among the farmers and gardeners.

Farmers are focusing on implementing novel crop management techniques such as high organic build and direct drilling to improve their quality of crop production. However, implementation of these techniques has encouraged the growth of the slugs and snail on the crops and soil, which has significantly hampered crop productivity. To prevent the growth of snails and slugs, farmers are investing in effective pesticides such as molluscicides. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global molluscicides market over the coming years.

Molluscicides Market: Dynamics

Molluscicides are used to stimulate plant health by killing mollusks present in farms. Molluscicides are used to protect crops such as pulses, grains, cereals, oilseeds, fruit & vegetables and others. This factor is expected to drive the global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

Growing application of agrochemicals in various countries such as China, Brazil, India and Argentina due to the rising threat of mollusks and other pests. Mollusks can eat crops and perpetrate maximum damage during the early growth of crops. Also, the introduction of eco-friendly molluscicides products in the market and growing awareness about mollusks control among farmers and gardeners is expected to contribute towards the growth of global molluscicides market. There are two types of molluscicides available in the global molluscicides market – oxidizing and non-oxidizing.

Of these molluscicides, non-oxidizing molluscicides continue to remain the most preferred product attributed to its cost-efficient feature. Besides agricultural activities, molluscicides also witness considerable demand in the commercial industry. As mollusks can damage industrial equipment and clog pipes, end users are spending on molluscicides to prevent losses.

However, the imposition of regulatory restrictions and limited usage of molluscicides in various countries due to its adverse effects might hamper the growth of molluscicides market during the next decade. Overall, the outlook for global molluscicides market is expected to be positive.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global molluscicides market with the growing presence of leading manufacturers in the U.S. Moreover, with the statistics provided by the U.S Department of Agriculture, which states that about 40% of the U.S. is considered to be a farmland. This factor is expected to contribute in the global molluscicides market to a significant extent. Countries of Asia Pacific region such as China and India are among the leading contributor to the global agricultural output, are also affected by mollusks which is expected to drive the growth of global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

Molluscicides Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global molluscicides market are –

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

De Sangosse SAS

Neudorff GmbH KG.

Doff Portland Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

