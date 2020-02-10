New report shares details about the Box Pouch Market by 2027

There has been an increasing focus of manufacturers on innovative packaging solutions to enhance their product visibility and also improve their marketing perspective. Flexible packaging is one such type packaging solution which is gaining prominence among both robust and liquid packaging manufacturers. A box pouch is a type of flexible free standing pouch with a flat bottom and an additional space for product storage.

Box pouch are known to provide stable shelf life to the product along with five panels for marketing advertising. Box pouches include a window for viewing the product and are resistant to moisture. They are the advancements of standup pouches with additional volume & panels for pattern recognition and a better product to package ratio. Box pouches offer convenience to both the retailers as well as consumers as they are easy to stack and are more stable on shelves.

Box Pouch: Market Dynamics

Rising demand from consumers for convenient food packaging is a key factor driving the demand for the global box pouch market. Box pouches offer an aesthetic appeal and portability convenience to the consumers. Box pouches require less raw material and can be shipped at lower costs in comparison to rigid packaging types which works in favor of the manufacturers. This is a key factor driving the growth of the global box pouch market. Box pouches can be decorated with varnish, embossing which makes them suitable for gifting purposes.

Box pouches are comparatively priced higher than its flexible counterparts which is one key factor restraining the growth of the global box pouch market. In order to face the stiff competition from the stand up pouches market, box pouch manufacturers should focus on innovations of the box pouch which is expected to create an opportunity for the global box pouch market. Innovative pouch packaging to make dispensing easier is a key trend prevailing in the global box pouch market.

Box Pouch: Market Segmentation

The global box pouch market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, closing type, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global box pouch market is segmented into flat bottom full gusset, flat bottom terminated gusset, pinch bottom, and flat top & bottom. On the basis of end use, the global box pouch market is segmented into pet food & treats, confectionery, tea & coffee, and dried fruits & nuts. On the basis of closing type, the global box pouch market is segmented into press to close zipper, hooded sliders, and slide closure with end clip. On the basis of geography, the global box pouch market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Box Pouch Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is leading the global box pouch market owing to improving economic outlook, technological advancement, and increasing use of single use packaging types. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific countries such as India are expected to show steady growth over the forecast period owing to demand for small packs, and changing consumer preferences. Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period owing to growing economy and a low inflation rate. Latin America is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to deteriorating economic conditions, high unemployment ratio and rising inflation rates.

Box Pouch Market: Key players

Key players of the global box pouch market are Accredo Packaging, Inc., Totani Corporation, Ampac Holdings LLC, Flex Pack Ltd., Mondi Group, and Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.

