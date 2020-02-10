Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market

OCTG is a set of equipment used in the drilling and extraction of on-shore and off-shore oil and gas. OCTG consists of drilling pipes, casing pipes, tubing pipes, and other line pipes used in the production and transportation of oil from wells to refineries. Casing pipes are placed at a wellhead to extract oil during the drilling process. Tubing pipes are inserted in the well after the completion of the drilling process and are used to transport oil and gas from wellbore to the surface. The diameter of a wellbore pipe decreases as it reaches the oil beds.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length. The process of manufacturing of seamless and welded pipes and tubes is different with the seamless pipes designed to bear much higher stress. OCTG generally includes three categories of products – drill pipe, casing, and tubing.

The worldwide market for Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vallourec

Tenaris

TMK Group

S. Steel Tubular Products

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

JFE

TPCO

ArcelorMittal

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Evraz

HUSTEEL

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international

Continental Alloys & Services

BOHAI STEEL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

API Standard OCTG

Non-API Standard OCTG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil Field

Gas Field

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 API Standard OCTG

1.2.2 Non-API Standard OCTG

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil Field

1.3.2 Gas Field

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Vallourec

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Tenaris

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 TMK Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED