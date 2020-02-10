Peppermint Oil Market to Register Steady Growth During 2016-2026

Peppermint oil is derived from extraction of oils from flowers and stem of peppermint herb. The steam distillation process is used for extraction of oil. Peppermint oil is used medicines due to its therapeutic benefits. The healthcare uses of peppermint oil include digestive system simulation and for soothing headaches, muscle pain, cold, sinus etc. They are used extensively in oral care products because of cooling effect and its ability to kill bacteria responsible for bad breath. Peppermint oils are also for flavoring in food and beverage industry. And they are also used as safe natural food additive. Peppermint oil is an aromatherapy ingredient, which helps in stimulation and relaxation of body. It acts as skin toner in cosmetic products. In 2016, Basilica Botanica, a Los Angeles-based beauty products manufacturer launched a gift set of premium essential oils consisting of peppermint oil.

Peppermint Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in demand for aromatherapy treatments is expected to drive the growth of global peppermint oil market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of safe natural and organic products is expected to boost the growth of global peppermint oil market. Increasing disposable income and awareness of personal care has resulted in demand for oral care and confectionery products in rural areas, which is a major driver for the growth of global peppermint oil market. The recent outbreak of Zika virus and diseases such as dengue and malaria has increased the demand for natural mosquito repellents and the use of peppermint oil in these repellents is expected to increase the demand. The fragrance ingredients and essential oils market recorded high growth rate, which is expected to increase the demand for peppermint oil.

However, the rise in cost and decline in production of peppermint oil is expected to hamper the growth of global peppermint oil market during the forecast period.

Peppermint Oil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application,the global peppermint oil market can be segmented as follows:-

Oral Products Mouthwash Toothpaste Oral Spray

Confectionary Products Candies Chewing Gum Cough and Throat Lozenges



Pharmaceutical Products Analgesic Balms Rubbing Alcohol Drugs Medicated Oils

Tobacco Products Cigarette Chewing Tobacco

Fragrance Products Soap Shampoo Bathing Oil Aftershave Lotions



Peppermint Oil Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global peppermint oil market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe holds major share in terms of market value in global peppermint oil market. North America has a significant share in the production of peppermint oil. The mature essential oil market in Europe is expected to boost peppermint oil market in the region. APAC is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for natural and organic cosmetic and fragrance products in the region. The upsurge of investments in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to propel the growth of global peppermint oil market. Latin America is expected to project high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of food and beverage industry in the region.

Peppermint Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global peppermint oil market are as follows:

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

Essex Laboratories LLC

Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt., Ltd.

Elixarome Limited

AOS Products Private Limited

De Monchy Aromatics

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Bhagat Aromatics Limited

Shanti Chemicals

Aromatic And Allied Chemicals

Paras Perfumers

