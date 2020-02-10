Photometer & Calorimeter Market – Increasing Demand For Advanced Technologies and Treatment Equipment In The Sectors For Water And Wastewater

Photometer is an instrument which primarily helps in measuring light intensity or the optical properties of surfaces or solutions. Calorimeter is used for the process of measuring the physical changes and heat capacity of chemical reactions which is generally known as calorimetry. Both photometer and calorimeter has applications across aerospace, automotive, biomedical, research as well as process industry which include water & wastewater, chemicals and petrochemical sector. The photometer & calorimeter market has been segmented into by photometer type which includes microplate photometer, microscope photometer, flame photometer, portable photometer among others.

The market is segmented on the basis of calorimeter type which includes bomb calorimeter, accerated rate calorimeter, differential scanning calorimeter, microcalorimeter, coffee cup calorimeter, reaction calorimeter among others. The market for photometer & calorimeter is also segmented by end use which includes aerospace, automotive, process industry (oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, water and wastewater, food and beverages among others), biomedical, research sector among others. The market for photometer & calorimeter has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Growing technological advancement in the field of research and process industry along with high demand for measuring laboratory and analytical tools in different end use industries which include aerospace, automotive and biomedical among others is acting as major driving factors for the photometer and calorimeter market globally. In photometer, flame and portable photometers are leading the market. In the calorimeter market bomb calorimeter and differential scanning calorimeter is leading the market owing to its rising application across different end use industries.

Increasing demand for advanced technologies and treatment equipment in the sectors for water and wastewater is one of the key driving factors for the market. Increasing requirement and application of calorimeter to measure the heat value of petroleum products is another prime driver for the photometer and calorimeter marker globally. High per unit cost of photometer and calorimeter is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Increasing application of photometer and calorimeter in research laboratories and rising application of advanced photometer and calorimeter in chemical processing and industrial set ups is one of the major opportunities for the market.

In 2016, North America is dominating the market for photometer and calorimeter in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific globally. With the technological advancement in the field of oil & gas and petrochemical industries are fueling the market across North America. The U.S. accounted largest share of the photometer and calorimeter market in terms revenue across North America. The U.K., Germany, Italy and France are some of the major markets for photometer and calorimeter across Europe. China accounted for the largest market share across Asia Pacific, followed by Japan, India and South Korea.