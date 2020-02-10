Report explores the BOPP Packaging Tapes Market likely to emerge over a period of 2017 – 2027

BOPP Packaging tapes are commonly used adhesive tapes that are used in sealing medium to heavy duty carton sealing, shipping, in logistics industries and also for inventory management. The molecular structure and the resin steadiness of polypropylene offers excellent and mechanical features, which are used in different type of applications. The material BOPP Packaging Tapes is made from BOPP (biaxial oriented polypropylene) film. Polypropylene is a thermosoftening plastic material that becomes moldable above a definite temperature and solidifies after cooling.

BOPP packaging tape’s high tensile strength and rugged structure, makes it an ideal material for packaging and labelling. These materials are also resistant to abrasion, and various chemical solvents. It is easy to print, coat and easily laminated, which makes it perfect for manufacturer of packaging tape. BOPP material offers negligible elongation around 150% on average, which is burst resistant and easy in opening. Most BOPP materials are non-hazardous and therefore safe to use in packaging.

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: Dynamics

The BOPP packaging tapes market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. The features associated with these tapes like high clarity and glossy texture, flawless dimensional stability, wrinkle proof and shrink proof, nontoxic and recyclable factor, heat and moisture resistant features are the main factors that are driving the growth in the BOPP packaging tapes market.

Further, the demand for BOPP packaging tapes is continuously rising among the leading FMCG manufacturers as these tapes are also been considered as a new marketing tool and is practiced as one of the distinctive ways of advertising. Packaging companies are now offering BOPP packaging tapes with customization option for its consumers and logo printed on the same. Hence, the global BOPP Packaging Tapes market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. However, availability of alternate adhesives at low cost can act as a restraining factor in the BOPP packaging tapes market.

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application type, the global BOPP Packaging Tapes is segmented into,

Medium & Heavy Duty Carton Sealing,,Gift Wrapping & Decoration,,General Purpose Repair,,Bundling & Strapping,,Stationery Purpose,,Others

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2727

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global BOPP packaging tapes market is divided into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to be the prominent market for the global BOPP packaging tapes market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the BOPP packaging tapes market primarily driven by the developing countries like India and China.

The rise in purchasing power of people in developing economies and the growing retail sector has resulted in growing demand for packaged goods in this region, which further drives the use of carton sealing tapes and ultimately fuels the growth in BOPP packaging tapes market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to witness an average growth in the BOPP packaging tapes market while Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a moderate growth in the BOPP packaging tapes market over the forecast period.

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the global BOPP packaging tapes market are Toplink Packaging (Pvt) Ltd, Shenzhen Zhan Hongxin Technology Co.Ltd, SR PACKAGING, ADH TAPE, Vibac Group S.p.a., Zhengzhou Aston Industrial Co., Ltd, ODDY – ATUL PAPER PVT. LTD. and many more.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint