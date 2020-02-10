Research report explores the Retail Glass Packaging Market by 2027

Retail glass packaging is the primary packaging of the products in glass bottles, containers, etc. Retail glass packaging is considered greener for packaging because glass is one of the most environmentally friendly material. The packaging of the product today is one of the primary concern and component of the marketing strategy for the product, especially in food and beverage industries. Companies nowadays have indulged in close cooperation with their customers and are also guiding their industrial suppliers, and have developed a proactive approach to developing innovative retail glass packaging solutions based on their knowledge of the terminal market. Companies are also offering a broad range of retail glass packaging products for shipping as well as display. Glass packaging is more attractive as compared to other packaging materials because of its glossy and tender appearance. The availability of 100% customization such as custom container designs, 3-D CAD renderings & video and flexible packaging with custom artwork, etc. in retail glass packaging, makes it one of the most suitable forms of primary packaging of the products.

Retail Glass Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for packaged food around the globe is fueling the growth of retail glass packaging market; this is attributed to the fact that glass is one of the most sterilized materials for packaging of eatables. The increasing consumption of beverages (alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic) is one of the primary drivers for the growth of retail glass packaging. The demand for the colored glass to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the product is also contributing to the growth of retail glass packaging market. The use of CAD (Computer Aided Design) to efficiently support the customers throughout the process of creation of retail glass packaging till the industrialization, is one of the prominent trends in the industry.

The 100% recyclable nature of glass widens the scope for retail glass packaging market. It is because the retail glass packaging meets the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, unlike other materials. Retail glass packaging can help a company or its product attain the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification because glass can be recycled endlessly. However, when it comes to distribution, plastic containers have a better transportation footprint, which in turns becomes a restraining factor for the growth of retail glass packaging market. This can be attributed to the fact that glass is a delicate and brittle material.

Retail Glass Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

Retail glass packaging is widely applied in the packaging of alcoholic beverages such as wines, beer, and spirits. It is also used for the packaging of medicines such as syrups, tonics, etc. Retail glass packaging is also used for packaging of non-alcoholic beverages such as flavored milk, juices, extracts, etc. Food items such as vinegar, pickles, jams, ketchup also require retail glass packaging. It is mostly used for the packaging of personal care and cosmetic products such as perfumes and body oils.In the pharmaceutical industry, retail glass packaging is ideal for packaging as the glass being a sterilized material, doesn’t react with the medicines and keeps their chemical nature intact.

Retail Glass Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global retail glass packaging market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ holds a significant share of the retail glass packaging market owing to the increasing demand for packaged foods and alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to packaging technology, wherein retail glass packaging proved useful for retaining product freshness and quality; aids in boosting the growth of its market in the region. The market in the North America and Europe region is more inclined towards growing demand for retail glass packaging market because of the stringent government regulations and increasing preference for sustainable manufacturing practices and recyclable packaging materials.

Retail Glass Packaging Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global retail glass packaging market are : Koa Glass Co. Ltd.,,Gerreshiemer AG,,O-I (Owens-Illinois),,Verallia,,Vitro,,SKS Bottle & Packaging,,Ampak Inc.,,Pioneer Packaging,,REGINA INDUSTRIES LTD,,All American Containers,,HEINZ GLAS GMBH & CO. KGAA,,Rappaport Sons Bottle Co, Inc,,Freund Container & Supply

