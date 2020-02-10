Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems : Global Industry Analysis, Share, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Market” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.



A report on the global residential energy storage system market has been added to the vast repository of ResearchMoz.us. It is titled, “Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Market”. The report banks upon exhaustive primary and secondary research to present in-depth information about the growth drivers, major trends, and restraints in the market. The exhaustive study unravels the opportunities and pitfalls in the market. The report runs through multiple standpoints such as competitive landscape, product, application, and regional segment to understand which ones hold out solid promise.

Residential energy storage system influences the adoption of energy conservation measure for controlling and managing the expenditure on energy. Rising cost of energy combined with more affordable renewable energy technologies has compelled many residences in storing and generating their own electricity. Residential energy storage system helps the owners of residences in achieving energy independence and also protects themselves from grid power outages. Along with improving electric power grids, this energy storage system enables more self-consumption of renewable electricity and also provides alternative to fossil fuels.

Increasing electricity costs, reducing system costs, and rising preference toward locally generated electricity for achieving energy independence are factors driving the global residential energy storage system market. Along with this, rapidly evolving business models, and growing utilities in residential energy storage space are expected to further enhancing the adoption of residential energy storage systems, which in turn is fueling the demand in the global residential energy storage system market. Residential energy storage system offers efficient and cost-effective energy backup.

Furthermore, over the past few years photovoltaic (PV) power has witnessed steady deployment, owing to their ability in making solar dispatchable through supplying stored electricity at later times. Such property makes the photovoltaic economically beneficial to consumers, and thus propelling the demand for PV, which in turn driving the growth in the global residential energy storage system market. Apart from this, rising government support, rapidly expanding residential solar PV industry, and declining component prices of residential PV are also expected to thrust the global residential energy storage system market.

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global residential energy storage system market as the region has seen rapid installation of batteries in homes. Increasing electricity prices, growing solar irradiance, and decreasing battery prices could also be responsible for fueling the residential energy storage system market in the region. The prominent countries in the region are China, India, and Japan. Rising adoption of solar PV, and growing demand for grid-connected solar energy and rooftop solar installation are boosting the global residential energy storage system market in these countries.

Key players operating in the global residential energy storage system market include Hitachi Chemical Co, Saft Groupe SA, Tesla Inc, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation. The competitors are competing on the basis of products, by diversifying their product lines through research and development of better ones.

