Reverse Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

This report presents the worldwide Reverse Vending Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A reverse vending machine is a device that accepts used (empty) beverage containers and returns money to the user. The machines are popular in places that have mandatory recycling laws or container deposit legislation. In some places, bottlers paid funds into a centralized pool to be disbursed to people who recycled the containers. Any excess funds were to be used for general environmental cleanup.

Popularly known as RVMs, reverse vending machine is a device that accepts used (empty) beverage containers and returns money to the user. The machines are popular in places that have mandatory recycling laws or container deposit legislation.

RVMs are developed to recover and dispose recycled products more effectively and are used for cost effective waste recycling and disposal. Effectively, RVMs helps to reduce landfills, increase recycling rates, avoids using virgin material for new products, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, reduces water usage and creates jobs. Revenue growth of overall RVM market is being driven by new installations and servicing of old machines. The Utilities in most developed countries have passed laws to promote reduction, reuse and recycling of waste that have further contributed to RVMs demand. RVM companies operate with two different business models. One is a sales model, where machines are sold to the food retail stores and the other is through lease model in which RVM companies maintains ownership of the installed machines and receives payment based on the number of containers handled by the machines.

Innovation and development of resource recycling projects has led to the increasing demand for reverse vending machine. Increasing resource recycling projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the reverse vending machine market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on environment protection, the reverse vending machine market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The Reverse Vending Machine market was valued at 310 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reverse Vending Machine.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tomra

Incom recycle

TRautwein SB Technik

Diebold Nixdorf

RVM Systems AS

Envipco

Kansmacker

Reverse Vending Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Refillable type

Non-Refillable type

Multifunction type

Reverse Vending Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Supermarkets

Community

Utilities

Reverse Vending Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Reverse Vending Machine Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Reverse Vending Machine status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Reverse Vending Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Reverse Vending Machine :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Reverse Vending Machine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.