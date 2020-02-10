South Africa Energy Drinks Market – Growth, Trends, Supply, Segments, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2022

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Energy Drinks in South Africa” to its Research Database.

Demand for energy drinks is expected to be boosted by the rising urbanisation rate, with such beverages increasingly becoming lifestyle products. Also, intensified competition will continue to put downwards pressure on unit prices, thus attracting lower LSM consumers. As the category expands new entrants are expected to target smaller niches in order to remain competitive. However, such performance will be mitigated by health-conscious consumers shifting to substitutes such as sport drinks and f…

The Energy Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Headlines

Prospects

Changing Lifestyles Boost Demand for Energy Drinks

Health and Wellness To Drive Sales

On-trade To Become Key Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Celebrity Endorsement on the Rise

New Entrants on the Rise in Urban Areas

Coca-Cola South Africa Expands Consumer Base by Diversifying Its Portfolio

Category Data

Executive Summary

Economic Downturns Continue To Hamper Demand for Soft Drinks

the National Treasury Review’s Proposed Sugar Tax Announced in 2016

Coca-Cola South Africa (pty) Ltd Maintains Lead Despite Challenging Market Conditions

Product Innovation Dominated by Reduced-sugar Ranges As Move Against Obesity Intensifies

Proposed Sugar Tax Set To Reshape Soft Drinks Environment As Manufacturers Take Steps To Mitigate Additional Costs

