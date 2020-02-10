Surgical Dental Loupes Camera Market Going to Reach US$ 664.6 Mn by 2024

Surgical dental loupes and camera market report comprises surgical loupes, surgical headlights and surgical cameras. Surgical dental loupes aid dentists alleviate eye strain by enhancing the magnification and allowing accurate diagnosis of dental conditions and enhance surgical precision while carrying out the treatment. Surgical headlights provide additional illumination for better visualization during dental procedures and surgical cameras allow dentists to shoot and store videos during dental procedure, thus providing better visualization needed for patient’s record and legal documentation in a streamlined and efficient manner.

In terms of value, the global surgical dental loupes and camera market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The global surgical dental loupes and camera market value is expected to increase to US$ 664.6 Mn by 2024 end.

Growth of the global surgical dental loupes and camera market is mainly driven by increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders among dental clinicians and increasing application of dental loupes in restorative dentistry and endodontic practice. However, extended adjustment period constricting its use during the dental surgeries are factors restraining the global surgical dental loupes and camera market growth.

Surgical dental loupes and camera market has seen a shift in recent years, with most dental surgeons shifting towards customized dental loupes to meet specific requirements of the individual dental practitioner. However, this depends upon the type of procedure for which these loupes are used. For example, general dentistry requires a relatively low level of magnification, while endodontic require lenses with a much higher magnification.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into surgical loupes, surgical headlights and surgical cameras. Surgical loupes is segmented Galilean loupes and prismatic loupes. Galilean loupes and prismatic loupes are further segmented into through the lens loupes and flip-up loupes. The surgical loops product type segment is expected to account for the maximum revenue share of the global surgical dental loupes and camera market by 2024.s

On the basis of modality, the market has been segmented into clip on loupes and head band mounted loupes. The clip on loupes, modality segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and dental clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, while the dental clinics end user segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of surgical loupes in dental clinics.

The global surgical dental loupes and camera market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America dominated the market with 34.5% share of the overall surgical dental loupes and camera market in 2015. Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, in terms of value, over the forecast period. Asia Pacific also represents an attractive market for surgical dental loupes and camera manufacturers over the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified in the global medical case management services market report are Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED, Designs For Vision, Inc., Enova Illumination, SurgiTel, Orascoptic, PeriOptix, Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, Xenosys Co., Ltd. and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. These companies are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio through introduction of more flexible and cost-effective products to strengthen their position in the market.