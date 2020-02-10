Surgical Robots Market Report 2025 Companies Included Intuitive, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, Restoration Robotics, Medtech Global, Hansen Medical, Verb Surgical Inc., TransEnterix, Inc, Stryker, Auris Health, Inc, Medrobotics Corporation
Databridgemarketresearch.com Publish New Market Research Report on “Surgical Robots Market 2018 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Shares, Geography, Growth Analysis to 2025”
Global Surgical Robots Market will cross USD 16,793.2 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 5,986.1 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
To Get a Sample Report Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=surgical-robots-market
Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands (da Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA and Others), By Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.
Get 10% Discount Instant Mail us @ [email protected]
The key market players for global surgical robots market are listed below:
- Intuitive Surgical
- Accuray Inc.
- MAZOR Robots
- Restoration Robots, Inc
- Medtech Global
- Hansen Medical
- Verb Surgical Inc
- TransEnterix
- Stryker Corporation
- Auris Surgical Robots
- MedRobots Corporation
- Virtual Incision Corporation
- Think Surgical, Inc
- Preceyes B.V
- Medtronic
The market is further segmented into:
- Product Type
- Brand
- Application
Inquiry Before Buying Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=surgical-robots-market
On the basis of Product type global surgical robots market is segmented into:
- Instruments
- Robotic Systems
- Accessories
- Services
On the basis of brands global surgical robots market is segmented into:
- DA Vinci Surgical System
- Cyberknife
- Renaissance
- Artas
- Rosa
- Others
On the basis of application global surgical robots market is segmented into:
- General Surgery
- Urological
- Gynaecological
- Gastrointestinal
- Radical Prostatectomy
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Colorectal Surgery
- Radiotheraypy
- Others
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Read more about the Global Surgical Robots Market Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-robots-market/
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What will the market size be in 2025?
- What are the key factors driving the global market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key players in the market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
- What will be the growth rate in 2025?
- Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Surgical Robots Market?
Table Of Contents:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. MARKET SEGMENTATION
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. DRIVERS
3.2. RESTRAINTS
3.3. OPPORTUNITIES
3.4. CHALLENGES
4. PREMIUM INSIGHTS
5. REPORT DESCRIPTION
6. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
7. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY BRANDS
8. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
9. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. OVERVIEW
9.2. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET
9.3. EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET
9.4. APAC SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET
9.5. SOUTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET
9.6. MEA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET
10. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
11.2. MAZOR ROBOTICS
11.3. ACCURAY, INC.
11.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.3.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)
11.3.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED
11.3.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED
11.3.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED
11.3.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED
11.3.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.3.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.3.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.4. STRYKER CORPORATION
11.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.4.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)
11.4.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED
11.4.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED
11.4.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED
11.4.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED
11.4.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.4.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.4.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.5. MEDTECH S.A.(A ZIMMER BIOMET COMPANY)
11.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.5.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)
11.5.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED
11.5.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED
11.5.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED
11.5.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED
11.5.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.5.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.5.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.6. VERB SURGICAL INC.,
11.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.6.3. PRODUCT PIPELNE
11.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.7. AURIS SURGICAL ROBOTICS
11.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.8. RESTORATION ROBOTICS, INC
11.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.9. VIRTUAL INCISION CORPORATION
11.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.9.3. PRODUCT PIPELINE
11.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.10. TITAN MEDICAL INC
11.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.10.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.10.3. PRODUCT PIPELINE
11.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.11. HOCOMA
11.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.11.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.11.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.11.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.12. MEDROBOTICS CORPORATION
11.12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.12.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.12.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.12.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12. RELATED REPORTS
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]