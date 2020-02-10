Surgical Robots Market Report 2025 Companies Included Intuitive, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, Restoration Robotics, Medtech Global, Hansen Medical, Verb Surgical Inc., TransEnterix, Inc, Stryker, Auris Health, Inc, Medrobotics Corporation

Databridgemarketresearch.com Publish New Market Research Report on “Surgical Robots Market 2018 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Shares, Geography, Growth Analysis to 2025”

Global Surgical Robots Market will cross USD 16,793.2 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 5,986.1 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

To Get a Sample Report Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=surgical-robots-market

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands (da Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA and Others), By Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.

Get 10% Discount Instant Mail us @ [email protected]

The key market players for global surgical robots market are listed below:

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray Inc.

MAZOR Robots

Restoration Robots, Inc

Medtech Global

Hansen Medical

Verb Surgical Inc

TransEnterix

Stryker Corporation

Auris Surgical Robots

MedRobots Corporation

Virtual Incision Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc

Preceyes B.V

Medtronic

The market is further segmented into:

Product Type

Brand

Application

Inquiry Before Buying Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=surgical-robots-market

On the basis of Product type global surgical robots market is segmented into:

Instruments

Robotic Systems

Accessories

Services

On the basis of brands global surgical robots market is segmented into:

DA Vinci Surgical System

Cyberknife

Renaissance

Artas

Rosa

Others

On the basis of application global surgical robots market is segmented into:

General Surgery

Urological

Gynaecological

Gastrointestinal

Radical Prostatectomy

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Radiotheraypy

Others

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Read more about the Global Surgical Robots Market Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-robots-market/

Frequently Asked Questions:

What will the market size be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

What will be the growth rate in 2025?

Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Surgical Robots Market?

Table Of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4. CHALLENGES

4. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5. REPORT DESCRIPTION

6. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY BRANDS

8. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

9.3. EUROPE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

9.4. APAC SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

9.5. SOUTH AMERICA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

9.6. MEA SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

10. GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

11.2. MAZOR ROBOTICS

11.3. ACCURAY, INC.

11.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.3.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)

11.3.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

11.3.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

11.3.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

11.3.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

11.3.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.3.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.3.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.4. STRYKER CORPORATION

11.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.4.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)

11.4.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

11.4.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

11.4.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

11.4.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

11.4.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.4.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.4.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.5. MEDTECH S.A.(A ZIMMER BIOMET COMPANY)

11.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.5.2. SWOT (STRENGTH, WEAKNESS, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS)

11.5.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

11.5.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

11.5.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

11.5.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

11.5.3. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.5.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.5.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.6. VERB SURGICAL INC.,

11.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.6.3. PRODUCT PIPELNE

11.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.7. AURIS SURGICAL ROBOTICS

11.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.8. RESTORATION ROBOTICS, INC

11.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.9. VIRTUAL INCISION CORPORATION

11.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.9.3. PRODUCT PIPELINE

11.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.10. TITAN MEDICAL INC

11.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.10.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.10.3. PRODUCT PIPELINE

11.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.11. HOCOMA

11.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.11.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.11.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.11.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.12. MEDROBOTICS CORPORATION

11.12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.12.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.12.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.12.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12. RELATED REPORTS

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]