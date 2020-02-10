United Kingdom Energy Drinks Market Share, Supply, Demand, Trends, Segment and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Energy Drinks in United Kingdom” to its Research Database.

Description:-

Energy Drinks Market United Kingdom 2022

In 2017, off-trade volume and current value growth of regular energy drinks slowed, as demand for healthier soft drinks intensified. Energy drinks are notorious for their high sugar content in the UK, and often receive negative media attention due to their alleged adverse impact on health. As a result, leading brands responded to this through the launch of reduced sugar energy drinks, which saw off-trade volume sales skyrocket in 2017. As consumers will increasingly shun sugar in the forecast pe…

The Energy Drinks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Reduced Sugar Energy Drinks the Growth Engine in the Forecast Period

Energy Drinks To Attract New Consumers

On-trade Consumption of Energy Drinks Set To Slow

Competitive Landscape

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Leads Energy Drinks

Monster Energy Launches Hydro

Strong Performance for Regular Red Bull, Despite Rising Sugar Concerns

Category Data

Executive Summary

The Changing Landscape of Soft Drinks in the UK

Britons Increasingly Seek Healthy and Premium Soft Drinks

Brands Are Reformulated As a Sugar Tax Looms

Low Sugar Is the Main Driver for New Product Development

Volume Growth Set To Be Driven by Bottled Water in the Forecast Period

Market Data

Continued……

