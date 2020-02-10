Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market to attain a valuation of more than US$ 43 Bn by the end of the year of forecast (2025)

After analyzing several facets of the wireless Bluetooth printer market, Persistence Market Research has drafted a systematic and comprehensive research report titled “Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. This fact based research report contains detailed analysis on various aspects of the global market along with key insights on the different market segments across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. These projections covers the historic data, the current market scenario as well as future market forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017 to 2025. The report also covers competition analysis in which major players in the wireless Bluetooth printer market have been profiled along with their detailed analysis covering vital aspects. This research report can support key market players in achieving competitive advantage and at the same time help establish a global footprint in the wireless Bluetooth printer market.

Global Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market: Forecast Analysis

As per the analytical research report on wireless Bluetooth printers, the global market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 7.65% throughout the period of forecast to attain a valuation of more than US$ 43 Bn by the end of the year of forecast (2025) from an estimate of a little under US$ 24 Bn in 2017.

Global Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global wireless Bluetooth printer market is segmented by printer type, by sales channel, by pricing, by end user industry and by region.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to show high potential and attractiveness in the coming years. The wireless Bluetooth printer market in Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a high pace to register a CAGR of 9.17% during the period of forecast

By end user industry, the commercial segment is the largest in terms of valuation and is estimated to reflect a valuation over US$ 26 Bn by 2025 end. The residential segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

By sales channel, the retail shops segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to lead the market with a high valuation

By printer type, zink printers segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR above 10% during the forecast period. The thermal printers segment is estimated to reach a market value of just under US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2025 thus dominating the global market

By pricing, 1001-3500 segment is projected to grow at a comparatively faster speed to reflect a CAGR of 9.01%. The 100-550 segment with a valuation of around US$ 12.8 Bn in 2017 is poised to lead the global market in the coming years

Global Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Reduction in usage of cables, enhanced flexibility, increasing implementation of POS printers in several industries, reduction in costs, feature simplicity, increasing adoption of portable printers, increased productivity, continuous technological developments, enhanced security, diverse industrial applications, growing inclination towards using environment friendly printing solutions and increasing adoption of wireless Bluetooth printers in small and medium enterprises is contributing to the growth of the global wireless Bluetooth printer market. Factors such as limited range and less bandwidth usage, high power consumption, growing adoption of e-paper and emergence of alternatives with speedy data transfer are challenging the growth of the global wireless Bluetooth printer market.

Global Wireless Bluetooth Printer Market: Competition Analysis

The research report on global wireless Bluetooth printer market includes competition analysis in which major players such as Brother Industries, Canon Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, HP Development Company, Honeywell International Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Lexmark International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Star Micronics America Inc., Bixolon Co. Ltd., Cognitive TPG and Able Systems Limited are profiled.